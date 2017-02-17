1 killed, 2 in critical condition in Belchertown accident

The Belchertown Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating after one person was killed from an accident on Friday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters responded to a two-car accident near the intersection of Amherst Road and Federal Street, around 2:45 p.m.

Marey Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney's office confirmed to Western Mass News that one person has died as a result of the crash.

State police said two people remain in critical condition.

Authorities shut down that intersection for hours while crews investigated the scene, the road was reopened as of 7:55 p.m.

Saturday morning, we reached back out to the NWDA's Office for an update on the crash and at this time we are still awaiting their response.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation and we will have more information as it becomes available.

