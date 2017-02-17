Trio of Berkshire County residents win $1 million each in State - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Trio of Berkshire County residents win $1 million each in State lottery

William Guzzo [L], Kevin Morrison [C], Thomas Scheurer [R] (Photos courtesy: Mass. Lottery) William Guzzo [L], Kevin Morrison [C], Thomas Scheurer [R] (Photos courtesy: Mass. Lottery)
Luck has struck three times in Berkshire County as residents from Adams, Lee, and Pittsfield each won a $1,000,000 after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The good fortune all started when William Guzzo from Pittsfield won on a $30 “Ultimate Millions” scratch ticket on February 7, and claimed the ticket on February 15.

The string of luck continued for Kevin Morrison of Adams who won off of a $20 “10,000,000 Gold” scratch ticket he bought at the Lipton Mart in Lenox that he claimed on February 8.

Another winning $30 scratch ticket called "Supreme Millions" was purchased by Thomas Scheurer of Lee from the Big Y on Pleasant Street that was claimed on February 16.

The three winners received a one-time cash payout of $650,000 (less tax withholding).

