Melting snow could pose problems for some homeowners

With the upcoming warmup, the snow meltdown could leave homeowners with a watery mess.

Snow has built up along buildings and this could cause some leaking into your home, but there is still time to do something about it.

February's snow storms are a fading memory as springtime temperatures pop into the forecast.

"There's going to be a tremendous amount of melting," said Bill Sweeney with Mr. Home.

As the mercury rises, the snowy buildup along homes can cause foundation issues.

"The thawing on the ground creates pressure on the foundation," Sweeney added.

The water can cause cracking and lead to leaks in the basement.

"If water is penetrating into the home, it's better to contact someone sooner than later due to the fact what's the byproduct of the water? The byproduct of the water is mold," Sweeney explained.

Digging out snow around the perimeter can help keep foundations from becoming structurally compromised., but there is more for homeowners to keep in mind this weekend.

"We ask residents if they are able to clear catch basin covers and we ask that they avoid draining their water from their downspouts into the road," Sweeney said.

As the water starts to move away, it needs somewhere to go and roads and sidewalks can pose a risk.

"What happens...there is, at night, it will flash freeze and we will have black ice all over the place," said Jeffrey Neece with Chicopee's Department of Public Works.

