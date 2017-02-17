Heroin, firearms seized from alleged drug dealer in Springfield

Springfield police recovered bags of heroin, a pistol, and a sawed-off shotgun during an investigation on Thursday.

Sgt. Delaney said detectives from the Narcotics Division had been investigating 40-year-old Robert Jackson and his home on 51 Reed Street in Springfield for heroin distribution.

Officers observed Roberts leaving his home Thursday morning and was pulled over on Cottage Street for a felony drug stop. During the stop police seized a pistol and bags of heroin, according to Sgt. Delaney.

Sgt. Delaney said police were granted a search warrant for Robert’s home. They found a double barrel sawed-off shotgun, more heroin, money, and drug paraphernalia during the raid.

Jackson was arrested and faces the following charges:

Possession of a Class "A" Substance With Intent to Distribute Heroin

Operation of a Motor Vehicle Without a License

Possession of a sawed-Off Shotgun

Possession of Ammo

