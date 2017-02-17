Report provides new details into deadly Springfield crash

We're learning more details about the crash that killed four teenagers in Springfield last month.

A report by Mass. State Police describes the moments leading up the the accident.

The report went into extensive detail about the moments before the crash and the crime scene.

The suspected driver in this crash was arraigned from his hospital bed on Thursday. He's facing four counts of manslaughter and homicide by motor vehicle.

Here's what we already know:

The Jeep involved in the crash back on January 17 was stolen out of Milford, CT,

Authorities said that surveillance video suggests the driver of the car, Aaron Thorne, also stole the car.

Prosecutors said that the 'black box' of the Jeep shows it reached 74 miles per hour before crashing into a tree on Union Street.

Western Mass News has obtained a copy of the Mass. State Police report on the crash.

It said that one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle and found outside the car.

Prosecutors said that the car's key fob was found in the pockets of the suspected driver, Aaron Thorne.

In it, we learn that "the Jeep sustained serious structural damage and much of the engine compartment was in the front seat area."

Three surveillance systems caught the Jeep in some way. Two show it right before the crash.

The report said that two show the Jeep pass Ridgewood Place at a high rate of speed and then recklessly turn left on Union Street without slowing or stopping for the stop sign.

As far as the investigation goes, the report said: Blood samples from the steering wheel airbag will be examined and further investigation will follow.

In the report, it said a witness saw the car go airborne through as it crossed the intersection of Maple Street. That is when it crashed into the tree.

The report said State Police arrived on-scene 30 seconds later.

As for the suspect, Aaron Thorne is being held on $100,000 bail. He is due back in front of a judge next month.

You can CLICK HERE to view the State Police report.

