Drought conditions improving throughout western Mass

Western Massachusetts has been talking about the dry conditions since march of last year.

Over the summer, a few cities implemented water restrictions and wells ran low. For 2016, we were ran a precipitation deficit of over 13". The only month with a surplus was February of 2016.

We've seen some really good improvement over the last three-and-a-half months, when Western Massachusetts was at its worst.

The drought monitor on November 12 noted extreme drought through Hampshire and Hampden Counties.

Since then, the improvement has been slow and steady. Much of that improvement is chalked up to the snow we've seen thus far.

Western Massachusetts started the winter season early with an 1.5" in October, followed by a snowy December, January, and February. Amazingly enough, February's 24.9" of snow is greater than the entire snowfall amount for all of last winter.

Despite the fact that we don't have any snow in the forecast for the next seven days, western Massachusetts will still see some improvements when the next drought monitor is released on February 23.

The 10" to 15" of snow in your backyard holds about an inch to 1.5" of liquid water. Once that melts over the next seven days, all that water will enter back into the ground water supply.

Additionally, January was the first month since February 2016 with a precipitation surplus. February is on track to continue that streak!

Truth is, a drought isn't broken over days or weeks. We will still need a wet spring so we can further improve the severe drought in the heart of the pioneer valley. It'll take some time, but we will get there.

