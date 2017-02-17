Pediatricians warn parents of contagious whooping cough

Parents and students in Hadley are anxious to start winter break after there was a reported case of whooping cough this week.

A letter from Hadley Elementary School was sent to parents that told them to keep an eye out for their kids over winter break for possible signs of Pertussis.

One case of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough was confirmed at the elementary school.

It generates a lot of worry, and the hard part is officials say they don't think that every child in the school needs to be treated.



Doctor David Steele with Northampton Area Pediatrics who consults with Hadley Schools, says parents should know the symptoms.

Whooping cough is a bacterial illness that pretty sneaky because it starts off as a cold and then gets a little more progressive with a more serious cough.You don't always get the kind of whoop with it but, boy this is a cough, this is a really nasty cough or a cough that provokes vomiting," said Dr. Steele.



If the cough persists and gets worse, as the letter to parents say to call the doctor. Mostly, whooping cough is annoying, but in some cases, it can be deadly.



"I think people underestimate it, they say oh, we don't see whooping cough but there is thousands of cases every year. Especially for children under the age of 1 its a very, very serious illness," said Dr. Steele.



The biggest prevention method again whooping cough is to get your kids immunized.



Dr. Steele said school vacations are the best time for germs to take a break too.



"Schools are really good for education but they're hard for germs so a little break is not a bad thing," Dr. Steele noted.



There is no word on any other confirmed cases in Western Mass. just yet. The CDC says if you have a cough and it lasts for 14 days or longer, it's time to check in with a doctor.

