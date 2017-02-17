South Hadley PD respond to vehicle rollover on Hadley Street

South Hadley Police responded to the area of 70 Hadley Street for a vehicle rollover around 5:45 p.m tonight.

Police say that one car was flipped onto its roof, but there were no injuries reported.

Hadley Street is currently down to one lane while crews tow the car and clear the scene.

Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.