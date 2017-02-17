Potholes on the rise as temperatures warm in western Mass.

As the temperature rises this weekend, more potholes are on the horizon.

The swells in temperature, coupled with melting snow running through roads are the perfect recipe for more potholes.

However, there is something homeowners can to keep potholes from forming.

“If they can drain their roof water into the yard, that’s the best,” said Jeffrey Neece of the Chicopee DPW.

To get ahead of pothole season, the MassDOT launched a program to help track pothole repairs.

Drivers can head online to a pothole dashboard to report new potholes.

It also gives residents insight into where they are, how many potholes were patched, and how much it will all cost.

The melting mess may cause more potholes, but residents have the power to bring it to the attention of state leaders.

