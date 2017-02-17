Gov. Baker speaks out amid President Trump's alleged immigration proposal

The Trump Administration is reportedly considering a proposal to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants, according to the Associated Press.

Massachusetts Republican Governor Charlie Baker is speaking out against the memo that came out on Friday.

The White House denied the report, calling it 'not a White House document.'

In Northampton, a sanctuary city, residents were quick to react after the report was released.

"I think that these are human beings and you have to consider it on a case by case situation even if it takes a long time," said Andre Jenkins of Northampton.

White House Spokesman Sean Spicer quickly spoke out on Twitter.

This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false https://t.co/MFIJci7XaU — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 17, 2017

"I am opposed to any suggestion of using this approach to enforce our nation's broken immigration system, and believe the federal government should instead be focused on detaining criminals, gang members or suspected terrorists," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Although Massachusetts wasn't included in the proposal, many here in Western Mass. are speaking out against the alleged proposal.

"Just because Trump is President doesn't make him a dictator or a king," said Amy Siege of Amherst.

Four states that border Mexico were included in the proposal such as California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas.

In Northampton, people are opposed to the idea of troops rounding up undocumented immigrants.

"I don't have to know people who would be affected to be impacted in my heart by this and I'm hoping that Northampton asserts its right to be a city which protects people," said Jay Thomas of Northampton.

A Department of Homeland Security Official described the document as a very early draft and it was not seriously considered or brought to the secretary for approval.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.