Report highlights state troopers' activity before deadly Springfield crash

New details emerged tonight about that disturbing crash that killed four teenagers in Springfield last month.

State police have released a report that describes the moments leading up to the accident.

The report went into extensive detail about what exactly happened before the crash, and it was released exactly a month, to the day the crash happened.

It said the jeep involved in the crash back on January 17 was stolen out of Milford, Connecticut.

Authorities said that surveillance video suggested that the driver of the car, Aaron Thorne, also stole the car.

Prosecutors said the jeep’s 'so called' black box showed it reached 74 miles per hour before crashing into a tree on Union Street.

In the report, we learn that:

"The jeep sustained serious structural damage and much of the engine compartment was in the front seat area."

Three surveillance systems caught the jeep in some way. Two show it right before the crash.

The report said that it showed the jeep pass Ridgewood Place at a high rate of speed, and then recklessly turn left on Union Street without slowing or stopping for the stop sign.

The report also goes into detail about what two Massachusetts state troopers were doing in the area of the crash before it happened.

It said that they were patrolling in the area of Ridgewood Terrace, which in the report said:

"Is an area that is known for narcotics distribution and prostitution."

It goes on to say that one of the troopers saw a woman in the front passenger seat and:

"Believing her to be the prostitute they were looking for, and thinking that she was in the process of performing a sexual act for a fee, they parked directly behind the jeep."

The report states that they exited the cruiser, but when they got to the passenger side window, the jeep abruptly sped off.

As far as the investigation goes the report says:

“Blood samples from the steering wheel airbag will be examined and further investigation will follow.”

As for the suspect, Aaron Thorne is being held on $100,000 bail.

He is due back in front of a judge next month.

