Car collides with pole in Springfield on Allen St.

One person was taken to the hospital after a pickup truck hit a pole late Friday night.

Springfield Police responded to the intersection of Allen and Cooley St. around 11:15 p.m.

According to Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle, one person was injured after the driver hit the pole, and they are expected to survive.

Captain Strempek tells us the pole was split in half as a result of the accident.

Lt. LaBelle says there were no reports of any power outages stemming from the crash, and crews were on scene overnight replacing the pole.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route while crews remain on scene.

