Mostly sunny and mild start to the weekend

It looks like winter will take the next couple of days off as temperatures run above normal today and tomorrow before cooler air moves in for Monday.

Skies begin partly cloudy this morning and we will see mainly sunny skies with just a few clouds throughout the day. A breeze from the south-southwest will help push temperatures to around 50 in the lower valley by the afternoon! Even the high spots will hit mid 40s. A few clouds are possible tonight as well but it will not be as cold as last night as lows drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

We continue with generally partly cloudy skies through Sunday as low pressure passes to our north. Temperatures will again return to the upper 40s and a few low 50s in the afternoon. A cold front will finally push south through our area Sunday night and allow for briefly colder temps Monday and Tuesday with lows back to the teens and highs back to the low 40s-still above normal.

Our weather pattern remains quiet, mostly dry and milder than normal through next week. We begin the week with temperatures in the low 40s and are dry and sunny for President's Day. A cold front comes through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a few scattered, cold rain showers. Temps return to near 50 in the afternoon with a wind out of the southwest. Behind this front, we are actually milder with highs well into the 50s Thursday and possibly Friday as well. Rain looks to return sometime late Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.