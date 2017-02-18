Springfield man pistol whipped during robbery

Springfield Police were called to a robbery scene early Saturday morning on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

A man from the city, was allegedly "pistol whipped" and robbed by two individuals.

Lt. Richard LaBelle also confirmed with Western Mass News that the man was allegedly robbed of his chain, cell phone, and $4,500 in cash.

Police are now looking for these two suspects who had a handgun and wore black hoodies.

The alleged robbery occurred shortly before 12:45 a.m.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.