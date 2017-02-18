Amherst blogger, Larry Kelley, identified as victim of fatal crash in Belchertown

The man killed in the head-on collision in Belchertown yesterday has been identified as Larry Kelley from Amherst.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirmed the news with us Saturday afternoon.

Kelley was 62-years-old and was well known in the community.

He had over 3,500 followers on Twitter as he reported on happenings around Amherst, a town he was born and raised in.

Kelley was a former karate school/health club owner for nearly 3 decades and according to his Twitter page he had “adopted 2 darling daughters."

He also had a blog titled 'Only in the republic of Amherst' and his last post to both Twitter and Facebook addressed the UMass student walkout that happened Friday.

On his Facebook page a number of people offered their condolences, sharing their shock and sadness in hearing about his loss.

The mayor of Northampton, the Amherst Firefighters (MA), Local 1764, people who knew him from his karate days, as well as many of his acquaintances and friends, posting their goodbye’s and thanking him for his service to his community.

On Friday at about 2:45 p.m. officers and firefighters responded to the fatal two-car accident near the intersection of Amherst Road and Federal Street in Belchertown.

According to Mary Carey with the NWDA's Office, "Police said Kelley was traveling east on Route 9, when a collision occurred between his vehicle and a westbound vehicle being operated by an 18-year-old Belchertown male."

Kelley died at the scene.

"The 18-year-old driver and his two passengers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Baystate Medical Center for treatment," noted Carey.

Authorities had to shut down that intersection for hours while Belchertown Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.

The road was reopened just before 8 p.m. Friday.

At this time no charges have been filed. The crash does remain under investigation.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. Stay with us on-air starting at 6p.m. on ABC40 for more on reaction to the passing of Larry Kelley.

