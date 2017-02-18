Snowmobile accident sends 1 to the hospital

A man was sent to the hospital on Friday night after crashing his snowmobile in Worthington.

Katie Gronendyke of the Massachusetts Environmental Police said officers responded to the accident at 11:46 p.m.

She said the victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center and had to be transferred to Baystate Medical Center where he is currently being treated for injuries.

The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time. The accident is being investigated by Environmental Police.

