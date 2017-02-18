Cub scouts in Ware auction off homemade cakes for fundraiser

Cub scouts in Ware auctioned off homemade cakes as part of their "Friends of Scouting Cake Contest" on Saturday.

All proceeds during the auction went to the Mohegan Council Scouting Fund that provides scouts with many opportunities from training, building maintenance, and to aid in summer camperships.

Dave Hartman, the Cub Master of the pack feels it's very important for the community to support events like these.

"Boy Scouts of America is a non-profit organization so it's absolutely huge it means a lot to us when they come out. Every dollar goes into our program," said Hartman.

Cub scouts learn a number of lifelong skills and continue on the road of becoming an eagle scout; the highest achievement in Boy Scouts of America.

