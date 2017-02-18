Benefit held in honor of Holyoke fire victim

One of the victims of the deadly New Year's Day fire in Holyoke was honored on Saturday in Easthampton.

Co-workers from Riff's Joint Restaurant came together at the Keystone Mill on Pleasant Street.

The event was held in honor of Trevor Wadleigh. He was a cook at Riff's before he died during the fire that broke out in a five-story apartment building.

The fire also claimed the lives of two Holyoke residents, Maria Cartagena, 48, and Jorge Munoz, 55.

Wadleigh was credited with saving the lives of friend Milton Galarza and Galarza's pregnant wife.

Those who knew him said he had a great heart.

"He was a good employee, big heart and loved the staff and it means a lot for us to raise him money for his son and show him how much his dad meant to us, said Richard Lynn.

All of the proceeds in Saturday's event will go towards the start of a trust fund for Wadleigh's 4-year-old son, TJ.

