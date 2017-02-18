4-car accident on Mass. Pike sends 2 to hospital

A four-car accident caused delays for those traveling along the Mass Pike in Brimfield on Saturday night.
State police said only one lane was open on the highway right before the Sturbridge line while the scene was being cleared.
All four cars were totaled and had to be towed away from the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injures.
