Springfield College holds annual women in sports day event

A National Girls and Women in Sports Day event was celebrated on Saturday at Springfield College.

Over 100 young women from ages 5 to 13 participated in 15th annual clinic that was held at the field house on campus.

Springfield College President Mary Beth Cooper says its great opportunity for these young ladies to be inspired by sports.

"It's all about the opportunity of to be active. Three of our teams from the school are helping us with the program, which is great for the young girls to see young women that are college athletes talk about being an athlete at Springfield College and playing sports," said Cooper.

Players from the school's women's field hockey, tennis, and volley ball team were on hand to help with the event.

