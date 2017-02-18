Amherst community mourns loss of well-known journalist Larry Kelley

A huge outpouring of love and sympathy flooded on Facebook after news broke out that a well-known journalist from Amherst was killed in a car accident on Friday.

Larry Kelley is remembered around Amherst for his impassioned coverage in his blog, only in the Republic of Amherst.

He was known asking tough questions and digging deeper.

"He was all about finding the truth," said Catherine Sanderson.

Just after 3 o'clock on Friday two cars crashed near the intersection of Amherst Road and Federal Street in Belchertown.

Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I was stunned I thought the person must have been mistaken," said Sanderson.

An 18-year-old driver from Belchertown along with his two passengers survived the crash with minor injuries.

"The outpouring has been enormoulsy moving for me. I knew how much he had touched me, but I didn't realize how many others," said Kirik Jenness, who has been a business partner and friend of Kelley's.

Kirik Jeness opened a karate studio with Kelley after they trained together for several years.

"He became one of the top three fighters in North America just by hard work," Jenness noted.

Kelley's daughters Kira and Jada were the center of his world.

"He loved his children more than I think I've seen anyone love anything," Jenness continued.

The Amherst community is reeling from a loss, but his memory will never fade.

"I think people will remember him for generations," said Jenness.

The case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

