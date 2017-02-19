Suspect uses metal pipe to rob Racing Mart in Springfield

The Racing Mart on Carew Street in Springfield was robbed overnight by a suspect armed with a metal pipe.

Springfield Police Lt. Rosario told Western Mass News the armed robbery happened at 3:07 a.m.

"Weapon used was a metal object believed to be a pipe," explained Rosario.

The male suspect demanded money from the clerk who gave him the cash. He then fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading towards Armory Street.

The suspect is described as being in his late 40s to 50-years-old, with some facial hair, at 5'8 to 5'10.

He was able to make off with "Two to Three hundred" dollars noted Rosario.

No one was hurt during the crime.

Police do plan on reviewing surveillance video as they investigate this case and search for the suspect.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.