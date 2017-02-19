Two Springfield businesses damaged in drive-by shooting

Bullet hole in one of the front doors (Western Mass News Photo)

Springfield Police are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for a drive-by shooting overnight in the area of Main and Taylor Streets that caused damages at two businesses.

Police responded to the scene at about 3 a.m. Sunday after the 'Shotspotter' went off, indicating "14 rounds," explained Captain Cheryl Clapprood.

When officers arrived they found shell casings and "projectiles" and two businesses had bullet holes.

One window was shot out at Urban Gear at 1640 Main St. police told us. They also found bullet holes in a window and glass door at the New England Farm Workers Council at 1628 Main St.

Police also located shell casings outside of City Church on Taylor St.

"(Officers) went back out today and we did find some more shell casings that were not spotted at night," added Clapprood.

Luckily nobody was hurt during this criminal activity.

A city camera did capture the vehicle heading southbound on Main St. following the shooting.

The vehicle is described as "dark, probably a Honda," noted Clapprood.

Authorities continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.