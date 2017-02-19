Powerball jackpot rises to $403 million - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Powerball jackpot rises to $403 million

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: MGN Online) (Image Courtesy: MGN Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

You could still hit it big!  There were no winners for Saturday night's Powerball jackpot which means it's now increased to over $400 million.

The Powerball website listed the current estimated jackpot at $403 million.

Interested in the cash payout? 

You would get $243.9 million if you won.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 3, 7, 9, 31, 33 and 20.

If you're looking to play the game for a chance to be a millionaire, all you need to purchase a ticket is $2. 

The next drawing will be held Wednesday night at 10:59 (ET).

The current Powerball jackpot is still nowhere near the $1.586 billion jackpot that was hit back in January of 2016, setting a world record. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.