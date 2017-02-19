Powerball jackpot rises to $403 million

You could still hit it big! There were no winners for Saturday night's Powerball jackpot which means it's now increased to over $400 million.
The Powerball website listed the current estimated jackpot at $403 million.
Interested in the cash payout?
You would get $243.9 million if you won.
Saturday night's winning numbers were 3, 7, 9, 31, 33 and 20.
If you're looking to play the game for a chance to be a millionaire, all you need to purchase a ticket is $2.
The next drawing will be held Wednesday night at 10:59 (ET).
The current Powerball jackpot is still nowhere near the $1.586 billion jackpot that was hit back in January of 2016, setting a world record.
