Powerball jackpot rises to $403 million

You could still hit it big! There were no winners for Saturday night's Powerball jackpot which means it's now increased to over $400 million.

The Powerball website listed the current estimated jackpot at $403 million.

Interested in the cash payout?

You would get $243.9 million if you won.

Saturday night's winning numbers were 3, 7, 9, 31, 33 and 20.

If you're looking to play the game for a chance to be a millionaire, all you need to purchase a ticket is $2.

The next drawing will be held Wednesday night at 10:59 (ET).

The current Powerball jackpot is still nowhere near the $1.586 billion jackpot that was hit back in January of 2016, setting a world record.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.