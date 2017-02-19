Water main break in Hadley, section of Bay Rd. closed

Emergency crews had to respond to a water main break in Hadley Sunday morning on Bay Road.

The Hadley Police Department reports they've shut down Bay Rd. between Middle Street and West Street while crews work.

They were called to the scene at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The DPW as of 12:15 p.m. continued to make repairs. No word on when those will be completed though.

We have reached out to the Superintendent for more details and are waiting to hear back.

Police tell us that stretch of road is more of a side street area than a main travel thoroughfare.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation. When new details emerge, we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.