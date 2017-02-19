IRS scam artist poses as officer from Amherst, police warn residents

The Amherst Police Department is warning residents not to fall for the IRS scam after receiving complaints that the caller was posing as a town officer.

Police made the announcement on their Facebook page Saturday evening.

"Today several community members report(ed) receiving a telephone call from a person claiming to be an Amherst Police Officer assisting the IRS in an investigation," they explained.

But the call is simply not true.

"This "officer" requested personal information over the phone. THIS IS A SCAM. Never give out your personal information when receiving an unsolicited call," noted Amherst Police.

The best advice they could give? Just "hang up!"

