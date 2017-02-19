Gunshot victim shows up at Mercy, Springfield Police look for gray Nissan

Springfield Police are looking for a gray Nissan after a gunshot victim showed up at Mercy Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

Captain Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News they received a shots fired call at about 1:40 p.m.

This was for the area of Wilbraham Road and Carlisle Street.

The victim believed to be a male, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy and dropped off.

"I believe the person who dropped him off is still there talking with police," explained Clapprood.

This was at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The gunshot victim was hit in the elbow. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident and talking to witnesses.

No further details were immediately available.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.