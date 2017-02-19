Family of 5 displaced following house fire in Chicopee, 1 cat missing

A family in Chicopee has been forced out of their home after a fire that started in the kitchen caused serious damage.

Firefighters received a call that a home on 51 Blanchard Street was on fire at 3:24 p.m.on Sunday.

When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy flames coming out from the back of the house on the first floor and were reaching up to the second floor, according to Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Crevier.

Crevier told Western Mass News it took fire personnel around 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

All five residents and one of their cats were able to escape without any injuries although another cat is still missing.

Crevier said the fire was accidental. Someone in the home was cooking with grease and left the kitchen unattended.

The grease caught the cabinets on fire, resulting in $100,000 worth of damage, said Crevier.

The American Red Cross asked the family if they needed housing, but they declined assistance.

