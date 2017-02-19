Children with special needs visit Eastfield mall for sensory pla - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Children with special needs visit Eastfield mall for sensory play day

The Eastfield Mall hosted a 'sensory play day' event for children with special needs on Sunday. 

During the event, children enjoyed a more quiet, less crowded play time at the mall's giant pirate-themed Sandbox. 

Many of the children have been diagnosed with autism or sensory processing disorder. 
"A lot of children experience sensory overload. As we speak our minds can put sensory input on layers and focus on what I'm saying even when there's a lot of things going on. Kids with autism have a tougher time doing that, their brains bring all that sensory input all at the same level," said Jacqueline Williams-Hines.

Jacqueline is an Advocate for autism and an author of the No Small Victories book series, she also is a representative for Autism Speaks New England. 

She said they also provided information on early diagnosis. Studies find that the earlier you start a child on therapeutic intervention, the better the outcome, according to Williams-Hines. 

For more information on Autism Speaks New England, visit their website here

