South Hadley HS cheer team hosts 11th annual competition

Cheerleaders from South Hadley High School are celebrating a huge milestone after placing 3rd in the small co-ed game day division in the UCA National High School Championship.

The team made it back home to western Mass. this week after they traveled to Orlando, Florida for the competition.

On Sunday, the team was fired-up and ready to bring-it-on at the 11th annual 'Eye of the Tiger' competition.

20 local teams performed their routines in front of judges inside the gym at South Hadley High School.

"We hosted the competition because we want teams to be welcomed and show their love for the sport," said Senior Captain Caroline Robitaille.

The Tigers' season will wrap-up at the state championship competition on March 5.

