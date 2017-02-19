Colder air on the way

What a afternoon we saw! Thanks to mostly sunny skies temperatures rose well into the 50s. A dry cold front pushing through the region will bring a brief cool down tomorrow before temperatures warm back up by mid to late week.

Clouds will increase tonight with temperatures dropping back into the middle to upper 20s overnight. Since we saw a lot of melting take place this afternoon there is the concern for a bit of refreeze later tonight so just keep that in mind if you are going to be out and about later tonight. Slightly cooler air moves in for Monday and Tuesday with lows back to the teens and highs back to the low 40s-still above normal. It will also be a bit breezy around here on Monday afternoon with northerly winds between 5-15 mph.

Our weather pattern remains quiet, mostly dry and milder than normal through next week. We begin the week with temperatures in the low 40s and are dry and sunny for President's Day. A cold front comes through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a few scattered, cold rain showers. Temps return to near 50 in the afternoon with a wind out of the southwest. Behind this front, we are actually milder with highs well into the 50s Thursday and possibly Friday as well. Rain looks to return sometime late Friday into the weekend.

Temperatures this weekend will start out in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Saturday before we possibly cool back into the lower 40s by Sunday.

