Volunteers take part in religious program for inmates

The Hampden County Correctional Center held it's 100th weekend retreat for inmates on Sunday.

The retreat is held in part of the 'resident's encounter Christ' program.

Volunteers that participate in the program say it's a great opportunity for spiritual growth and it can substantially help an inmate in their rehabilitation.

The weekend long spiritual event pairs volunteers and inmates together as they explore their relationship with God.

The program includes lectures, discussions, music, and prayers.

Roland Fins was an inmate at the correctional center, and said the program helped turn his life around.

"It was through this ministry they corrected me, they sent these people to help me. I know the impact God made in my life so I will like to give back the same thing I receive from them," said Fins.

More than 6,000 inmates have participated in the program.

