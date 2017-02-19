Springfield residents voice concern over peak in weekend violence

Detectives in Springfield were busy following two separate shootings in the city less than 24 hours apart.

The peak in violence has residents concerned.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, 14 rounds went off in the area of Main and Taylor street.

Two shootings in just one day has left investigators busy piecing together who was involved in this cruel brutality.



"I think it’s pretty crazy," said Chris Wentworth of Springfield.



Bullet holes shattered windows and a door at two businesses. Detectives said they found shell casings outside of City Church.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.



"It’s getting out of hand, because all of innocent people are taking matters into their own hands," said Mark Centeno of Springfield.



On that same day, shots rang out on Carlisle Street. A male victim was dropped off at Mercy Hospital with a gun shot wound to the elbow while police continue to search for a suspect.

"It’s surprising to me, but also not that surprising," Wentworth noted.



While detectives have worked tirelessly this weekend, there are still many details that remain foggy.

City residents are hoping the wave of crime will come to an end soon.

"You gotta have somebody step in and do something about it," Wentworth continued.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone that has information on either of these shootings are asked to contact Springfield police.