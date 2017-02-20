A colder morning on the way, but a warmer week ahead

High pressure building in from the north tonight will bring significantly colder air compared to the last few days. Temperatures will drop into the teens under clear skies and with the help of light to calm wind overnight. We will have a very bright start Tuesday morning with abundant sunshine and frigid temperatures.

We remain cool, but above normal Tuesday with highs returning to the mid 40s for most. High clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of our next cold front and winds remain light from the southwest.

A southerly wind will kick up a bit Tuesday night and as a cold front enters our area, mainly rain showers are expected. Most will drop into the mid 30s, but a few of the higher elevations through northwest Mass may get some light, patchy freezing rain. A few slick spots are possible early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a transition day as a few rain showers may linger early, then skies turn partly cloudy. Temperatures will be a bit milder with highs back to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Our weather pattern for the remainder of the week is keeping storm tracks well to our north, which is causing the bulk of precipitation to miss us. Also, this pattern is allowing for milder than normal temperatures-which look to last through Saturday before our next pattern shift. Another storm will take this path north Thursday and with a strong southwest wind flow, our temps will go back up with highs in the lower 60s. We stay dry through Friday with another possible 60 degree day, but we will have more clouds and a few late showers.

A stronger system comes into southern New England Saturday with mild temps continuing, but accompanied by cloudy skies and showers. A strong front will pass through Saturday night with rain, then we turn sharply colder for Sunday morning. Our high temps Sunday and Monday go back to normal with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Any snow showers late Saturday night/Sunday morning would be confined to the Berkshires. Expect some gusty wind to accompany the colder air too.

