Enfield, CT man seriously hurt in rollover crash on I-291 in Springfield

A man from Enfield Connecticut was seriously hurt in a crash Monday morning on I-291 in Springfield after being thrown from his vehicle.

State Police were called to I-291 eastbound in Springfield at 9:50 a.m.

The crash happened near exit 4 and State Police were forced to close off a couple of lanes to drivers while they worked the scene.

Our crew who went to the crash, saw traffic moving by at a slower speed than what's posted. State Police were moving traffic into the third lane.

Lt. Tom Ryan told Western Mass News that the man is 39-years-old. No further details about his identity were released.

"He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of serious injuries," explained Ryan.

The CT man was driving a 2011 Chevy Aveo at the time of the crash.

"Preliminary investigation shows...his vehicle struck a 2009 Chevrolet HHR which was also traveling eastbound at the time. As a result of the collision the Chevy Aveo struck the left side guardrail and rolled over," said Ryan.

That's when he was thrown from his vehicle.

"He was unbelted at the time of the crash when he was ejected," noted Ryan.

The other driver in the HHR was not hurt.

At this time no charges have been filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State Police were able to clear the scene by about 10:30 a.m.

