Computer thieves wanted by Springfield Police

Springfield Police want to find these two suspects who allegedly stole computers from the Museum Park Apartments on Chestnut Street.

Sgt. John Delaney reports that the equipment was stolen on January 15th at 11:45 a.m.

"...Two females with possible nicknames "Heather" and "Princess" gained entry into the computer room....The computers are in the office area," explained Delaney.

The suspects stole two computers from that room and walked out a side door.

A surveillance camera was able to capture one of the suspects, so police released this picture, in the hopes that someone can identify her.

The computers are valued at more than $2,000.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

