Maple syrup season begins in Western Massachusetts

Sweet tooths rejoice! Maple syrup season is here!

The golden treat is more than just a 'must' for flapjacks. It holds a page in our state's history.

"It's just really cool to see it all happen," said 11-year-old Reilly Szenda,

It's a time-stamped tradition passed down through generations of New Englanders.

Maple syrup is more than just a tasty treat. It's an attraction during the syrup season. Tourists come far and wide for "all the sugar!" Szenda added.

The North Hadley Sugar Shack had humble beginnings.

"My brother, John, who is running the evaporator back here and I started this maple operation in my parent's backyard when we were 9 and 11," said Joe Boisvert with the North Hadley Sugar Shack.

That then blossomed into a full scale operation.

Syrup is a big boost to the agriculture industry in the Commonwealth. More than 300 Massachusetts maple producers brew about 50,000 to 60,000 gallons each year.

"It's a nice opportunity to see western Massachusetts," said Scott Provost of Framingham.

The thawing and freezing is perfect for producing sap and if you've looked at the forecast, the conditions are prime for maple syrup production.

"The freezing and thawing builds up pressure and allows the sap to move out the tree," Boisvert added.

Pure maple syrup isn't just a sugary snack, but also has health benefits. A spoonful is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It also has proven to help with inflammatory diseases.

Some studies even show it may help protect against cancer, but before it makes it way to your table, there is a lot involved.

"The sap comes out of the trees 98 percent water, 2 percent sugar," Boisvert noted.

Raw sap is pumped into a machine called an evaporator, which separates the water and sugar to make maple syrup.

"Forty gallons of raw sap to yield one gallon of maple syrup," Boisvert said.

However, no one can argue that a slathering of syrup is worth the effort.

