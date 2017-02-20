Springfield man arrested for allegedly having "heroin factory"

A Springfield man is facing a number of drug charges after police say they found a "heroin factory" in his home.

Police have identified him as 24-year-old, Ernesto Lopez.

On Friday, police investigators armed with a search warrant, went to 50 Stockman St. to conduct a drug raid. That warrant coming off of an investigation into "illegal heroin distribution" on the third floor.

Just before officers were about to conduct the drug raid, they spotted their suspect, allegedly Lopez, leaving the premises in a silver Honda.

So they stopped and detained him.

That's when investigators went into his residence on the third floor, allegedly finding illegal narcotics including Fentanyl.

"The detectives found two vials of liquid Fentanyl inside the dwelling along with a heroin factory ... powder grinder, strainers, cutting agent, stamped bags and other drug paraphernalia used in the packaging of Heroin. The officers also seized $1,641.00 in cash," explained Delaney.

But those weren't the only things police say they found.

"K9 Officer Raul Gonzalez and his partner "Hades" were called to the location and the K9 went through the car and found drug hidden in the car’s front console. The K9 Officer and his partner found 49 bags of Heroin along with a larger bag of powder Cocaine," added Delaney.

Lopez was arrested on scene.

He's being charged with Possession of Cocaine With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute, Possession of Fentanyl With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute.

Delaney said officers also found "15 bags of weed" while executing the warrant, hence the marijuana charge.

Lopez is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

"It should be noted that mixing Heroin and Fentanyl sometimes makes the product lethal to the user," stressed Delaney.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is at least 50% more potent than morphine.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.