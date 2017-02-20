Complaints prompt Northampton Police to halt 'High-Five Fridays'

There are no more 'high fives' in Northampton or at least not through an organized police program.

Police officers used to spend Friday mornings greeting Northampton elementary school students with a high five.

However, the department decided to end the program.

The department started the program to promote good relations between students and police officers, but after police met with school committee members, the program was halted.

Uniformed Northampton police officers can be seen in posts on the department's Facebook page interacting with schoolchildren and offering fist bumps and high fives.

“I think it’s great. I think it would make the kids feel more at ease with the police," said Rachael Carkhuff of Hinsdale.

Carkhuff, a mother of three, said that she wished her Berkshire County town had a similar program.

“We have police that go to their school dances and they interact with the kids and they’re all pretty friendly with them," Carkhuff noted.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper has attended two meetings over the past month or so - one with the school committee and another with members of the community - following complaints about ‘High-five Fridays.’

“At the conclusion of the last public meeting, the superintendent and I spoke the next day or the day after that and talked about where we were with the program and where we should be going from now," Kasper said.

Some complaints mentioned children of color and undocumented immigrants - students who might feel uncomfortable with a police presence at school.

Northampton Police said that it’s disappointing to end the program.

“The outcome of everything that has happened with this seemingly simply program is that there’s a real, interesting issues here that have come up. We want to explore those and talk about what we can do moving forward," Kasper noted.

Carkhuff added, "They just need more time. The more they saw them, the more comfortable they would get.”

However, some parents said that they could understand why some children might feel uncomfortable.

“I wouldn’t want my kid to be scared to go to school every day. If kids are scared of the police officers, they should think of something else to do, maybe like some kind of presentation for the kids about what police officers do," said Anisa Schardl, a mother of two.

As for now, the police department is looking forward at other ways they can integrate police officers into the schools.

“This certainly is not the end of our youth engagement efforts," Kasper explained.

The Northampton school department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Police told us that they look forward to working with them on a new program.

