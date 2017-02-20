Gas prices in Massachusetts fall slightly to $2.18 a gallon

BOSTON (AP) - The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas has fallen a penny in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey Monday found regular unleaded gas was averaging $2.18 per gallon.

That's 10 cents below the national average.

But it's 28 percent higher than at this time last year, when gas cost 48 cents less per gallon, or $1.70.

AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire says the price of gas has fallen for seven consecutive weeks.

