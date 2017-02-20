Springfield Police continue investigation into several weekend shootings

Shot spotters were active this weekend with several shootings taking place in the city of Springfield some during the daylight hours.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but there was a lot to unpack in all of these cases.

One of those shootings took place on Main Street, where boards have been placed over the glass that was shattered when shots were fired here

The sight of plywood boards over his now shot up window was not what Herbie Flores was expecting today.

"Fortunately, there were no human beings hurt, but there was a crime against humanity by hitting this building because now, we have to pay for that glass," Flores said.

In all, 14 shots went off in this area of Main and Taylor Streets early on Sunday, hitting the Urban Gear store and the New England Farm Workers Council, which runs state programs like fuel assistance and childhood care.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the elbow in the area of Carlisle Street.

"He is not cooperating with the police," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

On Saturday, a man walked into Mercy Medical Center with what police said was a likely self-inflicted gunshot wound to his groin, but the man claims he was shot by passerby on Maple Street.

"Often times, people - when they are carrying guns - they will tuck it in their belts or waist and when they take their finger off the trigger, they shoot themselves," Delaney explained.

Just awhile later, the ShotSpotter system was activated on McKnight Street on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that they saw a suspicious vehicle were able to recover two hand guns.

"I am positive there will be closure through arrests through the investigation from fingerprints and other evidence we obtained that evening," Delaney added.

Officers are now analyzing footage from the area to make an arrest in the shooting on Main Street. As for Flores, he has this to say to the men who shot up his building.

"Grow up, don't be a punk," Flores explained.

Flores said that the glass will likely be fixed by tomorrow.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.