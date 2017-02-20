Officials warn of weak ice conditions

With the warm weather over the weekend, not only did the snow melt, but so did the ice.

Three children in Attleboro fell through the ice over the weekend and local authorities are warning people to check the ice before going out.

This ice may look solid, but if the color is anything more than clear, that means it's weak ice

"It's something I get asked all the time by parents. How thick does the ice have to be? It's actually not thickness, it's quality. This ice has a very milky color to it and the whiter it is, the more air it has mixed into it. That will cause the crystals to collapse," said Dennis Picard, a historic ice harvester.

Picard said that ice quality matters more than the thickness this time of year. The ice that he planned to harvest today is four inches thick, which is the recommended depth.

However, Picard said that he won't walk out there with the harvester because it is just too dangerous

"I would definitely recommend that before you go out on the ice, chop a hole and look at the chips that come out. They should really look like glass, like a picture window. It should be very clear," Picard added.

Chief Russ Anderson of the Southwick Fire Department said that this ice can be very dangerous. If you do go out onto the ice, it's best plan for double the recommended thickness.

"This time of year is a big concern for us with ice safety. While there may be a fair amount of ice, the ice starts to change with this warm weather and becomes what we call white ice or milk ice, which is half the strength of what you might expect," Anderson explained.

Joey Wzorek, an ice fisherman, added, "It's not that great of the ice right now. I would not be out in the middle, but right here is safe. It's about seven or eight inches of ice, so it's fine."

The warm days and strong February sun are not helping either. That is really diminishing the quality of the ice.

"Well, you see how quick the snow melts in your yards. Well, the same is happening to the ice," Anderson said.

Chief Anderson said what ice conditions are today may be different tomorrow.

