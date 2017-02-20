Ed board to vote on 3 proposed charter schools

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts education commissioner Mitchell Chester is recommending approval of new charter schools in Plymouth, Sturbridge and Westfield.

The Map Academy Charter School would serve students in grades 9-12 from the towns of Plymouth, Carver and Wareham. The school would have a flexible schedule and cater to students who have dropped out of school or are at risk of dropping out.

The Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School would initially serve 160 kindergarten through Grade 3 students from Sturbridge and surrounding communities.

The Hampden Charter School of Science-West, with a focus on math and science, would initially serve about 250 students in grades 9-12 and eventually 588 students in grades 6-12 from Agawam, Holyoke, Westfield and West Springfield.

The board of education will vote on the proposed charters later this month.

