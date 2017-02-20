Funeral arrangements announced for Amherst blogger Larry Kelley

The Amherst community continues to mourn the death of Larry Kelley; the well-known blogger that was killed in a car crash in Belchertown Friday afternoon.

Today, a vigil was held in Larry’s honor at the Amherst town common.

More than two dozen people gathered at the town common to remember Larry Kelley.

He was many things to many people, but everyone agrees he was a great journalist and even better friend.

“The outpouring has been enormously moving for me. I knew how much he had touched me, but I didn’t realize how many others,” said Kirik Jenness.

The 62-year-old was known for his blog, “Only in the Republic of Amherst. “

People told us that he stood out, because he was known for asking tough questions and committed to finding the truth.

“He was just a wonderful human being, but he did have this role that he took very seriously. ‘I’m going to cover Amherst – I’m going to cover as many meetings as I can.’ ‘The good, the bad, and sometimes indifferent,’” said Demetria Shabazz.

It’s a service many in the community are deeply thankful for.

The community was stunned after news quickly spread of Kelley’s death.

Just after 3 o’clock on Friday, two cars crashed near the intersection of Amherst Road and Federal Street in Belchertown.

Larry Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

And while the community mourns the death of the citizen journalist, they feel greater pain for his two young daughters, Kira and Jada.

On Monday, funeral arrangements for Kelley were announced.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Douglass Funeral Home on North Pleasant Street in Amherst.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Brigid's Church on North Pleasant Street.

Burial will follow the Mass at St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley.

The funeral home noted that a scholarship fund is being established for Kelley's two daughters. Those details are set to be announced soon,

The driver in the other car of the crash was an 18 year old from Belchertown. He, along with his two passengers, were taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

