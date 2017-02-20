Springfield's 'tornado scar' still visible six years later

When a large or strong tornado moves through a wooded area, it often leaves a scar on the Earth that's not only visible from the ground, but also from space.

That is certainly the case with June 1, 2011's Springfield tornado. The tornado started near Westfield/West Springfield, moving through Springfield on its way eastward, before finally lifting near Southbridge.

The EF-3 tornado did hundreds of millions of dollars of damage and killed three people.

Tornado scars can least for many years as the Earth continues to repair itself. The scars are accentuated snowfall, acting as a highlight to the bare ground.

Despite the recent melting of snow over the weekend, on a recent pass over New England this afternoon, NASA's MODIS satellite found Springfield's tornado scar is still very visible.

NASA's pair of satellites have a resolution of up to 250 meters -- which is sharp enough to pick up very small scale items like a tornado scar. They orbit at 705 kilometers (about 440 miles) above the Earth.

