Springfield Police working with downtown businesses to help solve crimes

While working to keep your community safe, police in Springfield are looking for new ways to solve crime like using cameras.

With several shootings taking place this weekend, police are now turning to businesses in the area for help.

It seems that everywhere you go today, there's a camera and downtown Springfield is no exception.

Business owners on Main Street are relying on what these lenses captured to find out who shot up one building early Sunday morning.

There's plywood over shattered glass after 14 shots were fired at this building on Main Street which houses Herbie Flore's non-profit organization.

"We have to start dealing with this kind of disrespect in our properties," Flores said.

Now, police are turning to what these lenses captured early on Sunday to help solve this case.

"If you own a business in Springfield and have video equipment inside of your business tell the police," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

Delaney said that code enforcement officers went around to area businesses downtown asking them to register their cameras with the police department.

"If you look here, there are cameras all over the place. Investigators use this as a tool to see if they can solve the shots fired," Delaney explained.

This area is also soon to be the home of 'Cops in a Box' police officers stationed along Main Street 24/7.

"Where there is a police officer standing, there is no crime. I'm standing out here, there is no crime taking place," Delaney added.

The cameras are a comfort to Flores, who is eager to find out who shattered this window.

"We have a lot of cameras, but I feel like we should have more cameras to catch those individuals with guns and people who do activity like that should go to jail," Flores noted.

Police said that they are now working on pulling the footage from these cameras to analyze who shot up the storefront area.

As for the 'Cop in a Box' setup, Delaney said that they expect those to be here in the coming year.

