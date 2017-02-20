Investigation concluded into girl's bags stolen from Holyoke Mall

Police in Holyoke said Monday that they have concluded their investigation into the reported theft of a young girl's purchase at the Holyoke Mall.

Last week, police released surveillance pictures after a bag of clothing that a young girl had purchased with her Christmas money was reported stolen from the Mall.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert said that the woman seen in those pictures came forward to police after Western Mass News reported on the incident on-air and online.

The stolen goods have been returned and the family has requested that police not press charges.

Albert noted that the girl and her family experienced a bad situation that was then immediately followed by overwhelming goodwill that was offered by the community. He added that the family chose to share that goodwill with the suspects in hopes that they learned a valuable lesson and will do the right thing in the future.

