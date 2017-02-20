Attorneys take calls, answer questions on Western Mass News 'Legal Line'

At some point in your life, there's a good chance that you are going to need a lawyer.

On Monday night, Western Mass News had you covered.

We hosted over a dozen attorneys from the Hampden County Bar Association tin our Springfield newsroom to take your calls and answer your questions as part of our very popular 'Legal Line.'

If you were not able to get through Monday night, you can contact the Hampden County Bar Association lawyer referral and information service at (413) 732-4648 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved