Local volunteers help refugee families resettle in Northampton

The first refugee family is being welcomed in Northampton and a local volunteer group is helping the family as they get to know their surroundings.

This week marks the start to a five-year process. Volunteers will help this refugee family settle into their new home, the city of Northampton.

"This is an expression of my understanding of what America is," said Annie Bissett.

Bissett is co-director of 'Circle of Care', a group of volunteers working to help a refugee family resettle in Northampton.

"There are 10 of us. We are all members here at Edward's Church and we have volunteered to be the first leg of this journey," Bissett noted.

That includes a lot.

"To facilitate their movement initially...appointments...and then they'll start language training, English training," said Jack and Christine Hjelt, who are Northampton volunteers.

The refugee family from Iraq arrived in Northampton through a refugee resettlement program organized by Catholic Charities.

The organization has been working for years to get these families vetted and flown to western Massachusetts, but it was recently halted by President Donald Trump's travel ban.

"We're really excited because our family actually made it. That's thrilling, given the situation," Bissett added.

Christine Hjelt said, "We were telling the family yesterday, 'Today, we're saying welcome, but tomorrow, we hope to say friends'."

Jack Hjelt noted, "It's taking well-meaning citizens who are interested and exposing them and getting the expectations right. It's one thing to want to help. It's another to feel your way and let them begin to lead you in terms of their needs.

A group of well-meaning citizens - just like this one - who will make sure that as the family begins to get a lay of the land, they feel comfortable doing so.

"I just met them yesterday and we went shopping, grocery shopping. It was very fun," Bissett said.

They went to Maple Farm Foods in Hadley, a store rife with Middle-Eastern cuisine.

"The people who come from outside, they have different tastebuds, they look for the things that suit their palates and their needs," said Omer Chaudhry from Maple Farm Foods.

Employees at Maple Farm Foods are proud to help the family resettle.

"This is a very diverse population and we would be happy to take care of them in any way possible," Chaudhry added.

The volunteers hope that they get the chance to welcome more families to Northampton in the coming months.

