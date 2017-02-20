West Springfield woman wins 'Mortgage or Rent for a Year' sweepstakes

We have a winner! Lisa S. from West Springfield has won our big Western Mass News sweepstakes to pay your mortgage or rent for an entire year.

Today, Lisa stopped by the station to say thank you and to claim her prize.



As we did over the last few weeks, a keyword was given Friday during Western Mass News in the morning.

Lisa, who lives in West Springfield, had us on - like she usually does.

"I was watching the news and it came on about enter the sweepstakes to win a year of your mortgage or rent paid...simple as that," Lisa explained.

So, Lisa picked up her computer, checked out the Western Mass News Facebook page, and entered the contest.

It was strange, she said, because she rarely does anything like that.

"It was almost so simple that I was like there must be something else to this, this is too easy, but I was like okay," Lisa noted.

Lisa said she almost forgot about it until Monday morning.

"I was like, I'm so excited I can't even sit down because I really don't even believe that this just happened to me!" she said.

So this morning, Lisa headed to our Western Mass News studios and signed the appropriate paperwork.

Lisa said this couldn't have come at a better time. Laid off from a longtime position, she went back to school and changed her career from insurance to becoming certified Phlebotomist.

"You kind of think like, when am I going to recover from that time that you lost your job and all that. Okay, it's like is it ever going to my time? I was talking to my sister and she was saying the same thing. She was like, she was praying and saying please Lord, help Lisa to just get her head above the water and low and behold, just like that, things changed just in an instant," Lisa noted.

Lisa said that with all that savings, she'll be able to take a trip to see family in Alabama, among a few other plans she has now that she doesn't have to worry about rent for the next year.

